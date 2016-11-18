18 Nov 2016

Demystifying Custom Auth in Laravel 5

I’m a big fan of Laravel. I use it in most of my personal and professional projects, and for the most part it really does make coding fun for me again. One of the things Laravel tries to do (similar to Rails) is to build in the most repetitive things

20 Jul 2015

Sexy Documentation from Markdown with Couscous and Tipue on Github Pages

[three_fifth_last][/three_fifth_last] Managing documentation for open source projects (or closed source, for that matter) can be a real pain. How do you create user-friendly, readable documentation that users can contribute to without having to be HTML ninjas?

06 Mar 2015

Start-Up Scaling on a Budget

When I talk to people about their start-ups, most engineers fall into one of two camps: “We’re too small (or broke) to worry about scale yet” or “We have eleventy-billion servers, now we just need users.” I tend to see the latter in well-seeded startups or those who have already secured angel

11 Nov 2014

The Hardest Part of Running a Startup Isn’t What I Thought It Would Be

Before I had started working at a startup, if you had asked me what I thought the hardest part would be, I’d have probably said the long hours, technical unknowns and not always knowing if you still have a paycheck.

05 Nov 2014

How to Contribute to Open Source Without Being a Dick

If you contribute to an open source project, you have my gratitude. It’s often a thankless job, unless you’re working on very high profile projects, and even then. Most people don’t become rich and/or famous because of their work in open source, and you sometimes have to deal with obnoxious

30 Oct 2014

Project Localization Without the Pain

I run a few open source projects, one of which is Snipe-IT, a free IT asset management system. While the app is in English by default (since that’s my most fluent language), giving my end users the ability to use the app in their own language has always been important to

