Bye-bye Birdie

April 29, 2023
Welp, Elon won. I won’t be posting on the bird site anymore. Since purchasing it, Musk has managed to make an already chaotic place much, much worse.

It honestly sucks. I’ve met a ton of people there that I would never have known, and people on Twitter helped get me through some of the hardest parts of my life. A second divorce, my mother dying of cancer, etc. I met my current husband there. I’ve laughed and cried with so many amazing people there, and I hate that one idiot billionaire asshole could ruin it for me and so many others.

I’ll be keeping my account there so that anybody who missed my initial goodbye tweet can still know where to find me, and also so that no fuckwads try to poach my handle, but I won’t be engaging. I’ve been there since 2008. I built apps for the platform, back when that was a thing you could do for free, have tweeted hundreds of thousands of tweets, generating content for the platform for fifteen years.

I don’t have a lot more to say about it that I haven’t already said, but here’s where you can find me moving forward:

See you around – just not there. ♥️

