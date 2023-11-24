Portuguese Road Signs

If you weren’t already aware, my husband and I moved to Portugal this year. You can learn more about that on our Portuguese blog – that one documents the logistics and emotions behind the journey, the pitfalls and the victories – but has a little less of my snark, since it’s meant to help people, not necessarily make them laugh.

At any rate, one of the (many, many) things that terrifies me here is driving, especially where I live in Lisbon. The streets are impossibly narrow and twisty, often dead-ending or switching from a one-way in one direction to a one-way in the other direction without much (if any) warning.

BUT, eventually I’m probably going to have to drive here, so I figured I should probably know some (ideally all, really) of the road signs. Many of them are quite similar to the ones in the U.S., but some are hilariously hard to guess, and others just make me laugh. I thought I’d share a few of my favorites from this super useful guide here.

Danger! Bees! Look at this fucking belt! I am so cool WARNING! Tiny aliens will attack your car with lasers

Pizza ahead Pervy old lady zone Tesla-only zone

This dapper dude needs some googly eyes Snakes following the car! It’s called DRIVING, not diving

Tee-hee! When your boner has a boner Shark says HUG ME!!

The last Beatle crosses Abbey Road ahead Strapless bras only No, seriously, your car WILL explode

Cross-fit zone No ska zone Elysium ahead