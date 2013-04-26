Categories
    My company is in the awkward phase of small-transitioning-to-medium-sized. This means we’re small enough to not need (or want to spend money on) huge enterprise-class systems, but big enough to need to automate some stuff.

    I’m working on my own small/med biz IT management system, but that’s not quite done yet. In the meantime, we use Google Doc forms to offset some of those needs. Using Google Doc forms, I can set up the form, enforce required fields (this part is the real key), and have the data submitted to a spreadsheet which I can then do all kinds of things with.

    I have a New Hire form, for example. This form simply consists of about 10 fields that my team needs in order to set up a new user. Basic stuff like the new hire’s name, desired corporate email address, where they’re going to sit, who they report to, whether we’re ordering them a new laptop or they get an older one, and any special software that my team needs to install on their machine (Photoshop for designers, Axure for UX, etc).

    This form doesn’t contain sensitive personal or corporate information, but moving this to Google Docs from the previous “format” of a freeform email has improved efficiency tenfold, since people are human, and they would forget to include information in a freeform email. Using Google Doc forms, they can’t actually submit the form unless they have all of the information I require.

    So, great, HR fills in the form, I get notified via email that the form has been updated — and then what? I’d have to copy+paste the new entry into a helpdesk ticket. Ugh. This is slow, clunky, error-prone, and hardly the best use of my time.

    What I wanted was to be able to generate a helpdesk ticket using the newly entered content itself, not just the notification that the form was updated. Thanks to a great post by Amit Agarwal, I had a really good start.

    1. Create a new form in Google Drive (or use any of your existing forms). Open the Spreadsheet that stores the results for your form submissions.
    2. Go to Tools – > Script Editor and choose “Blank Project.” Paste the code in the gist below over the starter code they provide, and save the project.

    1. Replace “you@example.com” in the code with the email address you want to send the new form submission content to. For me, this is usually my helpdesk address so that it will automatically create a ticket using the new form’s contents.
    2. You can change the subject in the sample code to match whatever you want the subject of your mail to be
    3. From the Resources menu in the Script Editor, choose “Current Script’s Triggers” and set up a new trigger. Replace “On Open” with “On Form Submit” and save the trigger.
    4. The script will require you to authorize Google Docs to access your Gmail account (for sending the email). Authorize it, and you should be all set.

    Now just go to your live form and test it out. I’ve included some screenshots below to show how I’ve got it set up. Below is the majority of my new hire form:

    blog-form1
    blog-form2

    When HR fills in this form, it adds the record to the spreadsheet, but now also emails a ticket to the helpdesk, so my IT guys know they have a new hire coming, and can make sure we have the hardware and time resources allocated to get a new workstation deployed in time. The ticket looks something like this in our helpdesk:

    blog-ticket

    While I wouldn’t recommend using Google Docs/Forms to store any sensitive information, a little creativity can make them really useful for streamlining some tedious and error-prone operational tasks without spending a ton on some horrible, unwieldy enterprise system.

    I’ve set up forms that generate emails and/or tickets for new hires, employee terminations (voluntary or otherwise), software license requests, and so on.

    It’s far from perfect, but it’s vastly better than a free-form email process that ends up in a lot of back and forth because the data being sent through isn’t normalized or validated.

    • Danny

      Quick question: When I try this script, I get the following error when trying to run it:

      “TypeError: Cannot read property “namedValues” from undefined. (line 15, file “Code”)”

      Ideas?

      • I am seeing that error too.

        • ashamed

          likewise

          • Jordan

            Same

    • WebWoman

      Thank you for this! It works great and doesn’t require a boat load of permissions to run. Great Job!

    • Anyoms

      Am having problems with d script

      ReferenceError: “getRange” is not defined. (line 7, file “Code”

    • ashamed

      it seems you are not answering to your readers.. what a shame

    • Irfan

      Same here, please advise OP

      • gz

        Same here :/

    • Kyle

      function sendFormByEmail(e)

      {

      // Remember to replace XYZ with your own email address

      var email = “XYZ” ;

      // Optional but change the following variable

      // to have a custom subject for Google Docs emails

      var subject = “New Hire Form Submitted”;

      // The variable e holds all the form values in an array.

      // Loop through the array and append values to the body.

      var s = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet();

      var headers = s.getRange(1,1,1,s.getLastColumn()).getValues()[0];

      var message = ” your message here “;

      // Credit to Henrique Abreu for fixing the sort order

      for(var i in headers)

      message += headers[i] + ‘ = ‘+ e.namedValues[headers[i]].toString() + “nn”;

      // This is the MailApp service of Google Apps Script

      // that sends the email. You can also use GmailApp here.

      MailApp.sendEmail(email, subject, message);

      // Watch the following video for details

      // http://youtu.be/z6klwUxRwQI

      // By Amit Agarwal – http://www.labnol.org

      }

      This is the code I used. No errors.

    • Rashesh Kanbi

      I’m using this and it works great, BUT, the email goes into All Mail rather than Inbox. Sometimes it gets missed.

      Anyone kind enough to let me know a fix for this?

    • Derek Dawes

      Its because your getting a non defined error. Its because your running the script in the editor and “e” hasn’t been defined yet. Ignore it and there is no reason to run the script in the editor fyi.

    • Valérie

      The answers to the form that I get by email show up in a random order. How can I fix this?

    • Brook

      Thank you! This helped so much and works perfectly!

    • ungullible

      This script is great – Thanks!! However, I am experiencing one occasional problem. About 10% of the time, the email never gets sent. Is anyone else experiencing this? Is it a timing issue where the script fires before the form data is available to it (due to internet latency)?

      • ungullible

        So yes, I think this is a latency issue. I added a sleep command to the beginning of the script, and this problem has not happened since.

        function sendFormByEmail(e)
        {
        Utilities.sleep(5000);

    • Have used similar code for years and it is great. Is there a way to send the form to more than 1 email address?

      • I imagine you’d just need to make an array (instead of a single variable) for email addresses and then loop through them, calling `MailApp.sendEmail(email[$i], subject, message);` or something similar inside the loop.

        • Edo Plantinga

          Alternatively, you can just use a comma seperated string: MailApp.sendEmail(“mail1@example.com,mail2@example.com”, subject, message)

    • Matt Purvis

      This is literally my first time using a script, and first time since ’96 or so using HTML. It works great for me. The only thing I’m not sure of: I would like to place breaks between the different information(like it displays on your ticket) right now the message looks like this:

      Timestamp: 8/7/2015 12:39:32 Employee: Matt Date or beginning day(for
      multiple day request): 1/4 Reason for request/Notes: vacay End Date :
      2/4

      I would like it to look like:

      Timestamp: 8/7/2015 12:39:32

      Employee: Matt

      Date or beginning day(for
      multiple day request): 1/4

      Reason for request/Notes: vacay

      End Date :2/4

    • Sally

      Thanks for posting this. Is it possible to include a link back to the response spreadsheet in the notification email?

      • Edo Plantinga

        Yes:
        var formResponsesURL = s.getParent().getUrl(); // the spreadsheet with the form responses

        Also see the script I just posted in another comment

    • Edo Plantinga

      I believe this happens when you try to debug it, because there is no object e if you try that. Just run the script by trying to submit a form and the message should disappear.