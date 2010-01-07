Unclutter Your Facebook Feed: Set FB Lite As Your Default

Whether you’re on Facebook for fun or for work, chances are your newsfeed is crammed full of inane application notifications that make it hard to actually find the real content you actually want to see from your friends.

UPDATE: Sadly, in April 2010, Facebook shut down FB Lite so this article is now moot. It was a good run while it lasted. 🙁

Your Facebook friends are total tools with entirely too much free time on their hands. So are mine. If you want to continue to use Facebook but bypass all of the crap that fills your Facebook homepage newsfeed, you’re in luck.

Facebook Lite?

A few months ago, Facebook introduced Facebook Lite – a pared down version of Facebook for people who were frustrated with the ever-sluggish load time of the normal Facebook homepage. This lite version loads fewer javascript libraries and is blazing fast compared to to dismal experience that regular Facebook.

The speed increase is great – but there is an awesome added bonus that isn’t widely publicized:

Using Facebook Lite, you will never see another application notification again.

That’s right. Facebook Lite does not display application notifications. At all. Which is awesome-covered awesome with awesome filling.

To see it in action, just point your browser to http://lite.facebook.com.

But wait – there’s more.

Kiss Those Application Notifications Goodbye For Good

Even more awesome, there is a way to set Facebook Lite as your default view, so that every time you go to your Facebook homepage newsfeed, it loads the Lite version instead of the Clusterfuck version. Here’s how to do it:



Go to http://lite.facebook.com/settings/defaultsite/. Select Facebook Lite from the radio boxes. Click “Save”. Rejoice.

That’s all there is to it. Honest. You’re free. You’re welcome.

Granted, this trick won’t stop your friends from posting a thousand pictures of their cat (yeah, guilty) or drunkenly updating their status in horrifyingly graphic detail that makes you want to claw your eyes out – but I don’t think there’s an app for that yet.